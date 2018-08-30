DUMBO: Graffiti bandit exposed in $72K court case

Justin Baxter pleaded guilty to 21 counts of wilful damage by graffiti.

Justin Baxter pleaded guilty to 21 counts of wilful damage by graffiti.

A SUNSHINE Coast man who cost taxpayers more than $70,000 in vandalism narrowly avoided losing his management position.

Justin Forrest Baxter pleaded guilty at Maroochydore District Court to 21 counts of wilful damage by graffiti on Thursday.

The court heard between June 2014 and September 2016 Baxter graffitied his way through $72,291 worth of damage to Queensland Rail trains.

The 24-year-old's signature tag 'dumbo' or 'dumer' was sprayed onto several of the company's train carriages at station across the Coast, costing a considerable amount to be removed.

Justin Baxter walks from court: Justin Baxter walks from court after pleading guilty to 21 counts of wilful damage by graffiti.

What caught him out was a receipt for spray paint left near one of his dumer tags on the wall of a building at Kuluin.

A search warrant at the man's house uncovered empty spray cans, black ink markers, videos and images of his tags.

Despite this Baxter denied to police he was dumbo but wouldn't reveal the culprit.

That was until a handwriting expert matched Baxter's writing to seven of the tags found across the Coast.

The court heard Baxter was a stonemason and held a foreman position at the landscaping company for which he worked.

His defence barrister said Baxter was a 'highly-valued' employee and achieved success for the business.

She said her client had struggled with social issues and used graffiti as a way of expressing himself.

The court heard he had a history of like offending, including spraying graffiti in the Maroochydore CBD.

She asked Judge Andrews to impose a community service order and suspended jail term.

She said the alternative, an intensive corrective order which was asked for by prosecutions, would mean he could only work part-time hours.

Baxter would have to step down from his manager's role, which she said helped him overcome the issues that turned him to vandalism in the first place.

Judge Andrews said it was clear Baxter had organised his life since the offending.

Baxter's sigh of relief could be heard from across the courtroom when Judge Andrews imposed 200 hours of community service.

He was also ordered to an additional 40 hours of graffiti removal and sentenced to 12 months jail, wholly suspended for two years.

A conviction was recorded.