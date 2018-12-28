Coast Guard's warning after 'lack of respect' on dunes

A group of campers have sparked anger online after they parked their 4WDs in front of navigation aids at Inskip Point.

A GROUP of 4WDs that set up camp on the dunes at Teewah Beach have angered the Coast Guard after they obstructed navigation aids.

The campers parked directly in front of the Inskip leads on Thursday night, which can interfere with navigation and cause a marine incident.

"The bar is dangerous enough without this kind of impediment to navigation," Coast Guard Tin Can Bay wrote on Facebook.

"Please exercise due care and attention if navigating in this area while these campers are there."

Camping numbers at Teewah Beach have already reached capacity, and bookings for New Year's Eve are selling out fast.

It is an offence to obstruct navigation aids, and hefty fines apply.

According to the Transport Operations (Marine Safety) Act 1994, an interference can result in one year imprisonment - two years if the interference causes a marine incident that involves the death or grievous bodily harm to a person.

A photo of the campers was posted on popular Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point, leading many to vent their frustrations over the "lack of respect".

"No wonder there are groups trying to stop 4WDs using the beach," Jason Steele wrote.

"Do they feel they have the right to do what they want when they want and not have to answer to anyone?"

National park rangers recently sent a warning to campers to stay off the dunes at Double Island Point over the Christmas/New Year period, for fear of a king tide making some sections of the beach impassable.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger Erin Atkinson is reminding visitors to travel two or three hours either side of low tide, and to look after their vehicle and the environment.

"Driving on the dunes is not permitted, and rangers can issue $261 on-the-spot fines," she said.

With bookings almost at capacity, thousands of 4WDs are expected to flood the beach over the coming days.