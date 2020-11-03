Kiwi abused: ‘If you feel worthless, trust your feelings’

A Gold Coast woman has been viciously trolled on social media after the Gold Coast Bulletin shared her plight a New Zealand citizen who live in Australia for 14 years, wasn't entitled to become an Australian citizen, and had to move back ot NZ

A VICIOUS war of words has erupted between Australian and New Zealand citizens following an article about a 61-year-old Kiwi who felt "worthless" at having to leave her Gold Coast home after 14 years.

Robyn Munro left Australian last month, along with thousands of other New Zealand citizens, because she couldn't find a job and was not entitled to any financial support because she's not an Australian citizen. Ms Munro could not apply for citizenship because she was not eligible for permanent residency, something Kiwis need before they can apply.

Aussies and Kiwis on both sides of the ditch have launched scathing attacks on Ms Munro, each other and at both the Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers and governments.

But hundreds of people also said they were "disheartened" with the lack of "compassion and empathy" shown towards the aged care worker.

Ms Munro alerted the Bulletin to the torrid of comments on social media sites but said: "It's lucky I've got thick skin. But at least it's got people talking".

Nearly 2000 comments were written on the NZ Herald social media page, with the majority of people criticising the mother of five for not becoming a citizen.

Colin Baker said: "Just another 'pity me I am not in a country I want to be in story'. People out there with bigger problems".

Fellow Kiwi Helen Bremner said: "Why the hell should we care. You decided to jump the ditch for the so-called better lifestyle. Not our fault your life didn't work out.

"Our welfare system is for Kiwis who have contributed to NZ and need some assistance, not for entitled people like yourself".

Robyn Munro (centre) with her friends at the Palm Beach Surf Club during her farewell party last month.

In defence of Ms Munro, Tess Pilmer said: "She would've left NZ at 47. I'm sure she contributed enough before she left. Gosh Kiwis show such a welcome home spirit don't they".

Pia Searancke said: "14 years of paying superannuation could you not have used it to support yourself? Chin up, your home now, plenty of jobs in NZ".

Australian Annalise Roache said she was "not proud of my homeland when it comes to their treatment of Kiwis. As an Aussie living here in NZ I feel welcomed and supported and that really should be a mutual relationship given the two countries ANZAC history, shameful really".

Former Perth resident and Australian citizen Joan Snookes has been living in New Zealand for 54 years and said she had not become a citizen.

"I have been treated exactly the same as any other Kiwi, worked for 35 years or so and then 10 years volunteering, so feel well treated and looked after. Shame Aussie doesn't do the same to Kiwis," she said.

Competition on the rugby field is always fierce between New Zealand and Australia, with the two nations often known as having a love-hate relationship with each other. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Tony wrote: "Love to have a dig at Kiwis but this is truly not fair when you consider the welfare payments dished out tens of thousands of other imports who will never contribute to this country".

Australian-based Rod More wrote: "If you feel worthless, trust your feelings".

Garry said: "If it's such a bad deal why are so many coming here in the first place, just stay in NZ".

A fellow Australian who called theirself "Dah" wrote: "Never met a Kiwi who calls Australia home. We are just their cash cow so they can go home regularly".

Paul wrote: "Unless there's a way to stop NZ being used as a back door to Australia then I can't see this changing".

Scotty questioned why Ms Munro didn't become an Australian citizen "so then she'd enjoy the benefits to which Aussies are entitled".

"What is all the fuss is about," wrote Peter "this is not your country if you don't have an Aussie passport, I'm sorry go back to NZ."

"I'm sure if a poll was to be held most Aussies would agree. Why do you all want to live in this country anyway?"

