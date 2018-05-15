Coast man accused of threatening to murder mate with axe

NO BAIL: Daniel Kappu was denied bail at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

DANIEL Kappu and his neighbour often sat down for beers together, but it's unlikely the friendly ritual will continue following allegations Kappu threatened to kill his mate with an axe.

Kappu, facing assault occasioning bodily harm charges, common assault, threatening violence and wilful damage, applied for bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday but was refused.

A 17-page criminal history was tendered in court by police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert, who also opposed the bail application.

The court was told Kappu and the victim had a "normal arrangement" where Kappu would go around to the neighbour's house, knock on the door and the pair would sit down and have a few drinks together.

However, the pair got into a fight over a text from the neighbour asking Kappu not to go to the house if he wasn't home.

The fight allegedly escalated and not only is Kappu accused of "roundhouse kicking" his neighbour, but police claim he also threatened to kill him with an axe.

Police will allege the victim suffered injuries and swelling to his legs and fingers.

Kappu's lawyer said his client would be contesting some of the charges.

He said if the bail application was denied, Kappu would lose his job working for a furniture removalist company in Coolum.

He said Kappu was a recovering bowel-cancer patient and had 12 inches of his lower bowel removed in surgery.

Kappu's parents also just came back into his life, his lawyer said, to support him now that he was no longer using the drug ice.

Magistrate Ron Madsen said the police had strong evidence to support the allegations.

He said the victim of the alleged attack would be "thanking his lucky stars" Kappu didn't follow through on his alleged threat.

He said, if found guilty, Kappu would likely spend time behind bars for the offending.

Kappu groaned and dropped his head at Magistrate Madsen's announcement the man would stay in custody until the next mention on July 22.