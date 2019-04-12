Coast Scrabble player banned in state spat

Mr More says the decision is unfair. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

A GOLD Coast man has described the senior Scrabble authorities as 'cliquey' after he was given a ban from Queensland tournaments for "unacceptable behaviour".

Retiree Labrador resident David More has been playing scrabble for over 20 years, and participated in over 5000 tournament level games.

David More has been kicked out of the Queensland Scrabble association for life. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

At 65-years-old Mr More who has Asperger's Syndrome has denied all unacceptable behaviour claims and now travels interstate for state competitions because of the ban.

In the letter from the Queensland Scrabble Association sent to him in January Mr More was informed the Committee unanimously voted to refuse entry and participation in all Queensland tournaments and revoke his membership of Scrabble Queensland.

"In view of your ongoing unacceptable behaviour the Scrabble Queensland Committee has regretfully had to make a hard decision," the letter from the president of the Committee read.

David More. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

He is still able to play socially and at international and national tournaments, and seek membership in other states.

Mr More who claims he has been bullied by members said he had only 'bit back when hassled'.

"I am not claiming I am an angel, people knew exactly how to press my buttons," Mr More said.

"Their favourite tactic was to start arguments over nothing, then pointing out I was disrupting

their clubs and competitions.

"I always tried to defend myself but it is a clique. Aspies are often good with words and I used to do quite well in competitions.

"I am also an openly gay man, there was one comment made about it but it was never direct," he said.

A long term scrabble player from the Queensland Association who was aware of the decision said the situation was disappointing.

"The right to deny or accept membership is one left up to every club. David can be a very difficult person at times to a point where his behaviour to other members was unacceptable.

"Some people like to play in a certain way and are very rigid about conduct, but when it becomes abusive it is a problem."

Queensland Scrabble President Jane Brown would not go into the specifics of the "unacceptable behaviour" but denied there was any personal issues with Mr More, his disability or sexuality and instead said the decision was one made over many years.

"Scrabble Qld unanimously voted to ban David More from Queensland tournaments," she said.

"We much prefer to welcome and encourage players at our many clubs and tournaments.

"We have no wish to make David's behaviour public knowledge."

A Scrabble NSW member said he was aware of controversy regarding Mr More's membership but had no issues with him.

"I've played with him a few times before, he is a bit different but fine to play with," he said.

"I have always found him to be friendly."

Mr More is not the first Scrabble player to receive a ban.

In 2015 Mohammed A Hegazi, a friend of Mr More's, took the Australian Scrabble Players Association to court in Melbourne after he was issued a one-year suspension.

It was alleged at the time he created an unpleasant environment for players by accusing them of cheating and had cheated himself.

The ban was overturned but he lost the battle to have his name cleared of cheating.

In August Southport will play host to the World English-language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) senior championship.