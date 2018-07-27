Coast man saves greyhounds with his camera

For decades, thousands of Greyhounds have been routinely bred, and discarded, every year in Australia.

For decades, thousands of Greyhounds have been routinely bred, and discarded, every year in Australia. Kevin Evans

For decades, thousands of greyhounds have been routinely bred and discarded every year in Australia.

According to the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Greyhound Racing Industry in NSW held in 2016, at least 50-70 per cent of greyhounds bred for the commercial betting industry over a 12-year period were killed after being deemed not competitive as racing dogs.

For those greyhounds that do actually make it to the track, estimated at just more than half those bred are usually 'retired' by 3-4 years old.

Friends of the Hound Inc. (FOTH) is a non-profit, volunteer-based rescue charity dedicated to greyhound welfare. For 15 years Friends of the Hound has run a successful, comprehensive adoption program focused on providing maximum opportunities for greyhounds.

The group homes 250 greyhounds each year and currently has more than 100 greyhounds on their surrender list, waiting for a life opportunity.

Sunshine Coast photographer Kevin Evans has teamed up with FOTH to take advantage of his skills and raise valuable money and awareness about the issue.

Kevin has come up with the idea of photographing people and families with their pets for an exclusive coffee table book.

Chia the Greyhound checks out one of the horses Kevin Evans

"We want you​ to be part of this book, and you can," Kevin said.

​"You'll also be helping ​FOTH rescue more greyhounds and placing them with caring, loving families.

Bob the Greyhound with his Master Darren Kevin Evans

"All you have to do is register your name and pay $50 and you, your pet or your whole family will go into this strictly limited edition, coffee table book," Kevin said.

John and Shaunagh Wood with Greyhounds Kevin Evans

All of the money raised goes towards FOTH and will make a huge impact in funding the rescuing, saving and creating awareness around greyhound cruelty.

You don't have to have to own a greyhound to be apart of the book, any pet is fine. FOTH are accepting registrations from Sydney to rural and coastal NSW and up north to Gold Coast, Brisbane and even Bundaberg to Toowoomba in the west of Queensland.

Many greyhounds will continue to suffer and risk being unnecessarily killed for no other reason than the time, resources and ability to assess and house them as companion animals.

For full details about the book visit kevinevans.com.au/foth-coffee- table-book. Or to check out the Friends of the Hound website for more information go to friendsofthehound.org.au