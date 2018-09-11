Coast man suffering brain damage given chance to work

FRESH START: David Hardy has struggled to find employment due to his disabilities since moving to the Coast 14 months ago. But yesterday he was offered a job at Kunara Organic Marketplace, thanks to a post on Facebook.

A FACEBOOK post changed everything for a Sunshine Coast man who, despite applying for hundreds of jobs, could never make it past the interview stage.

David Hardy wasn't breathing when he was born but after a few minutes, doctors were able to revive him.

Family were told he would never walk or run because of the brain damage, but 34 years later the Landsborough man is still defying all odds.

His brother, Paul Hardy, said the family recently moved to the Coast and knew David would struggle to find a job with his disabilities.

After applying for several supermarket jobs and being unsuccessful, Paul posted to the Sunshine Coast Community Board asking for help.

"David has become a strong, kind, smart, loving man but because of his problems at birth David's brain is damaged and is now slightly disabled in the way that he suffers short-term memory loss," Paul said.

FRESH START: David Hardy has struggled to find employment due to his disabilities, but yesterday was offered a job at Kunara Organic Marketplace, thanks to a post on Facebook. David is pictured with manager Dagmar Simon and Paul Hardy.

"We've received no help from the government as David hasn't been in the country for more than two years.

"I totally understand that here on the Coast the community is not the largest and some people struggle to find work too."

But nobody would give David a chance.

Kunara Organic Marketplace manager Dagmar Simon saw the post just scrolling through Facebook. She messaged Paul and arranged a meeting with David.

David is now the Forest Glen market's newest fruit and veg produce worker and storeman.

"I was at home on a Sunday night after having a pretty horrible weekend," Ms Simon said.

"I saw Paul's post on Facebook asking for someone to employ his brother and it tore at my heartstrings.

"I just knew we would have a place for him."

David got his uniform on Monday and has already won over the hearts of his boss and co-workers.

"After 14 months of disappointment, when he was handed the uniform he was really overwhelmed," Paul said.

"We, as a family, have been really humbled by the Sunshine Coast community.

"Social media was our last resort and we are just blown away."

Ms Simon said after meeting David she knew he was the "perfect fit" for the team.