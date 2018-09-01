Menu
Queensland Housing Minister Mick De Brenni.
Coast MP calls for state minister to assist subcontractors

1st Sep 2018 5:00 AM
IT WAS time Queensland Housing Minister Mick De Brenni delivered on his commitment to the state's construction sector subcontractors, a federal MP has claimed.

Andrew Wallace (Fisher) said it was only so long Mr De Brenni could continue to blame everyone else.

"He's been the Housing Minister for five years and made a promise to chance the legislation," Mr Wallace said.

"He said he would ensure every subbie was paid on time, in full, every time. No-one can guarantee that yet he maintains that is what he will do.

"He can only blame his predecessors for so long."

The Queensland Government introduced Project Banks Accounts for its own projects valued between $1 million and $10 million on March 1 this year with introduction to the private sector due to start from March 1, 2019, after extensive consultation with the industry.

An independent panel was evaluating PBAs with a report expected soon.

The next phase of the Building Industry Fairness Act reforms which deal with progress payments, adjudication and subcontractors' charges would start on December 17.

Regulation for Minimum Financial Requirements for building licensees would start from January 1, next year which would be embodied in regulation, the government says to help the QBCC to take early action to reduce the impact of insolvencies.

Meanwhile questions the Sunshine Coast Daily has put to the QBCC in relation to oversight of its licensing of failed builder Cleary Group Pty Ltd remained unanswered at the close of business Friday after two days attempting to secure a response that directly addressed them.

