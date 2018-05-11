Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Garrett Lee Roscoe pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to 14 counts of the supply of dangerous drugs.
Garrett Lee Roscoe pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to 14 counts of the supply of dangerous drugs.
News

Coast mum caught up in son's drug supply operation

Sarah Barnham
by
11th May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD Landsborough man roped his mother into one of 14 drug deals he organised in just three months.

Garrett Lee Roscoe pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to 14 counts of the supply of dangerous drugs, one count of possessing items used in the supply, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing a weapon.

The court was told Roscoe supplied cannabis on 14 separate occasions between July-August 2016.

On one of those occasions he organised his mother to do the 'hand-over', the court was told.

On August 30, 2016 police executed a search warrant at his home and found 159 grams of cannabis, knuckle dusters, two water pipes, scissors, grinders, four cone pieces and a mobile phone.

Police found about 90 text messages in relation the supply of drugs.

However, since the offending Roscoe's defence lawyer said her client had turned his life around, was working a stable job and had been in a solid relationship for the past eight months.

She said his mother, while 'good and caring', had problems of her own with drugs.

Judge Long sentenced Roscoe to six months in jail wholly suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete two years' probation.

cannabis drug supply maroochydore district court srug possession sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Eyewitness recounts dramatic police confrontation

    premium_icon Eyewitness recounts dramatic police confrontation

    Crime Eyewitness watched as terrified crowd watched single officer draw gun and subdue woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Crime Woman charged with multiple offences after alleged fight

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Council News Ulmarra gets ready to grow - free of the highway

    • 11th May 2018 5:00 AM
    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    Property Former Olympic sailor lists beloved home for $1.4m

    Local Partners