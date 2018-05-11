Coast mum caught up in son's drug supply operation

Garrett Lee Roscoe pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to 14 counts of the supply of dangerous drugs.

A 27-YEAR-OLD Landsborough man roped his mother into one of 14 drug deals he organised in just three months.

Garrett Lee Roscoe pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to 14 counts of the supply of dangerous drugs, one count of possessing items used in the supply, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing a weapon.

The court was told Roscoe supplied cannabis on 14 separate occasions between July-August 2016.

On one of those occasions he organised his mother to do the 'hand-over', the court was told.

On August 30, 2016 police executed a search warrant at his home and found 159 grams of cannabis, knuckle dusters, two water pipes, scissors, grinders, four cone pieces and a mobile phone.

Police found about 90 text messages in relation the supply of drugs.

However, since the offending Roscoe's defence lawyer said her client had turned his life around, was working a stable job and had been in a solid relationship for the past eight months.

She said his mother, while 'good and caring', had problems of her own with drugs.

Judge Long sentenced Roscoe to six months in jail wholly suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete two years' probation.