FINALIST: No Nasties Kids manufactures all-natural play make-up.
Business

Mumpreneur in the running for national award

7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

THE Sunshine Coast creator of an all-natural make-up brand for children has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards in the Product Innovation Category.

Peregian Springs resident Natalia Michael created No Nasties Kids, which manufactures all-natural play make-up, hair chalk and face paint powders here in Australia.

The AusMumpreneur Awards are presented by The AusMumpreneur Network celebrate and recognise Australian mothers in business achieving outstanding success in their ventures.

Mrs Michael launched her business in 2016 and was about to launch a new range of all-natural hair products.

"It was important for me to ensure that all of our products were well formulated, truly natural and that our branding and packaging was one of a kind," she said.

"Being selected as a finalist means so much to me because we have been working our tails off for the past 18 months in preparation for our new range."

Mrs Michael said business was not always easy and No Nasties Kids has had to overcome challenges.

Despite this she said they have also had success in partnering with distributors in Canada, Singapore and growing their stockist base by almost 37 per cent this in the past 12 months.

"It can be challenging to run a successful business whilst raising a family," she said.

"Think big, set big goals and believe in yourself.

"Don't forget to celebrate the wins and take time out to look after yourself along the way too. It can be pretty stressful but so rewarding at the same time."

The winners of the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at a dinner in Melbourne on August 31.

all natural business mumpreneur start-up sunshine coast
