Coast ocean activist set to release latest swim collection

SAVING THE OCEAN: A sneak peek of the latest swimwear collection to be released by Coast swim label OceanZen. Natalie Roser is pictured modelling the designs.

OCEAN activist and environmental scientist, Steph Gabriel is set to launch her latest swimwear collection.

This is the fifth collection to be released by the Coast entrepreneur, who specialises in turning recycled "sea junk" in to beautiful bikini and one-piece designs.

From researching humpback whales in Ecuador, living in the remote Galapagos Islands researching sea lions and sharks and the effects of climate change, along with extensive coral reef analysis, Ms Gabriel has learned of the effects humans were having on the ocean.

This passion for protecting the ocean has led her to develop her label OzeanZen.

"The ocean is our last true wilderness that we have left to explore, and it needs to be protected," she said.

"We are doing our part for the ocean by supporting the removal of plastic bottles and fishing nets from the ocean and re-creating waste into gorgeous, functional swimwear."

Ms Gabriel said her latest collection, Earthess, is named after her late grandmother, who was also an avid environmentalist.

"My nan passed away last year and she was really proud of the work I was doing so I wanted to do something in memory of her," she said.

"She is a big part of why I do what I do and so that's the inspiration behind the collection."

Ms Gabriel said the new collection featured in-season tones, including lilac, mint and khaki, as well as two different prints.

"We also have included a one piece with macrame straps and have introduced some new UV resistant scrunchies," she said.

Ms Gabriel held an exclusive launch party on Friday night, with the who's who of the Coast attending, including stars from Channel 10 series the Bachelorette and Coast influencers.

"We also has lots of small Sunny Coast businesses come out to support us, which was great," Ms Gabriel said.

The collection will launch to the public online this week.

Visit www.oceanzenbikini.com.