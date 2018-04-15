Menu
John Taylor fixing compression boots for team Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games

‘How I save Bermuda’s Games journey’

by Tatiana Carter
15th Apr 2018 9:18 AM

A GOLD Coast man came to the aid of a Commonwealth nation in a desperate search to fix equipment that helps their recovery after competition.

Ex TV technician John Taylor overheard Bermuda officials trying to find a rare fuse for their compression boots.

After checking both Bunnings and electrical stores in the area, Bermuda's chef-de-mission Katura Horton-Perinchief was left empty-handed.

Fixed compression boots for team Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games worn by chef-de-mission Katura Horton-Perinchief
"I was upset because the guys needed the boots for that day," Ms Horton-Perinchief said.

"We asked the employee at Ideal Electrical if he knew of anywhere we could find the piece we were looking for."

"Out of nowhere this older gentleman next to us says 'oh I think I have that in my workshop'."

John with Chef de mission Katura Horton-Perinchief
Ms Horton-Perinchief and her assistant followed Mr Taylor to his private workshop in Benowa where he began working on their compression boot equipment.

"He had this beautiful workshop that was completely organised," she said.

"He went right to the second drawer and pulled out three, obviously rare, 1.6 amp fuses that work in our converter for the boots.

"John was our super hero that day and absolutely saved us."

John Taylor fixing compression boots for team Bermuda
Mr Taylor considered his charitable act "just a small thing" and said he "did what anyone else would do."

"I was standing in line with my son when we heard these people needed 1.6 amp fuses," Mr Taylor said.

"They just got lucky that I still had all of that gear in my workshop."

Although his years of electrical training never prepared him for compression boot equipment, his knowledge of amps helped him fix the converter.

The compression boots repaired by John Taylor for team Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games.
Team Bermuda went on to perform "very well" according to Ms Horton-Perinchief.

"I'm just really grateful for his charity and his display of the true Australian spirit," Ms Horton-Perinchief said.

"It's what you would hope to find here, an ambassador for the country like that. He was that through and through."

