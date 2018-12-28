Coast woman desperate for surgery after Bali accident

Sunshine Coast woman, Karen is stuck in a Bali hospital awaiting surgery after an accident on a swing where her "stomach made its way into her chest”.

Sunshine Coast woman, Karen is stuck in a Bali hospital awaiting surgery after an accident on a swing where her "stomach made its way into her chest”. Contributed

UPDATE 3pm:

AFTER contacting Careflight and being re-assessed, Karen was given the good news today she could fly home in the coming days.

Gas would be let out of her stomach to "take pressure off her lungs" and she would be accompanied by in-flight medical aids and doctors on her way home.

Her family would use the $3000 raised from GoFundMe to cover travel costs home where Karen would hopefully have surgery under her health insurance.

INITIAL STORY:

A DREAM holiday has turned into a nightmare for a Sunshine Coast woman who needs urgent surgery costing up to $50,000 after an accident overseas.

Bli Bli resident Karen Shearer was adventuring on a "swing" in Bali when she become overwhelmed by "unimaginable pain" and was sent to hospital.

Her daughter Monique Shearer said her mum's "stomach made its way up into her chest", putting pressure on her trachea.

She was unable to eat, in serious pain and banned from flying home for surgery in her condition.

Due to an "error" on her travel insurance, her family is forced to fork out a $25,000 deposit before the $50,000 surgery can go ahead.

Karen reportedly filled out her insurance paperwork incorrectly. Monique explained that in "a silly and costly mistake" she had not completed the past three-year medical history.

In a desperate effort to help her mum, Monique Shearer created a GoFundMe page to raise the funds for surgery.

"Words can not express the whirlwind we are in," she wrote.

"Her travel insurance will not cover a cent and we're struggling to keep up with her hospital/medical bills already.

"I know it's a tough time of year with Christmas just gone, but any donation will be very much appreciated to help our mum have the surgery she needs so we can bring her back home."

Karen's family were awaiting quotes from Careflight and have contacted the Australian Embassy.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.