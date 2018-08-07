Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTLE MISS: Beth Akin has opened Miss Piggy's Guinea Pig Lair, offering shelter for guinea pigs in need. It has been a nine-year dream of Miss Akin's.
LITTLE MISS: Beth Akin has opened Miss Piggy's Guinea Pig Lair, offering shelter for guinea pigs in need. It has been a nine-year dream of Miss Akin's. Patrick Woods
Business

Coast woman opens doors to new guinea pig shelter

Sarah Dionysius
by
7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been nine years in the making, but Beth Akin's dream of owning her own business dedicated to guinea pigs is now a reality.

Ms Akin runs Miss Piggy's Guinea Pig Lair, a not-for-profit organisation devoted to the care and treatment of the tail-less rodents.

Up until last month, Ms Akin was operating the business from a caravan on her parents' property.

After a lot of "hard work and dedication" she has now opened the doors to the region's first guinea pig shelter, pet-sitting service and grooming business in Eudlo.

"I started out in a rental in Nambour nine years ago and then three years after that I moved in to the caravan at my parents' place," she said.

"I just really wanted to have a space where I could accommodate all of the rescue guinea pigs we get in and be able to provide a pet-sitting and grooming service."

Ms Akin said in the first week of the shelter opening she took in more than 17 guinea pig rescues.

"Before opening up the new shelter this would have been too many for us to take, but I now have heaps of space," she said.

"It's really important because we are the only shelter operating north of Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"I take in rescues from as far as an hour out of Bundaberg."

Ms Akin said she often had people drop off their guinea pig while they went away as they wanted assurance their pet would be well looked after.

She said there had also been a spike in people bringing in their "pigs" for grooming.

"A lot of people don't realise that guinea pigs need the same sort of grooming that cats and dogs do," she said.

The shelter is open by appointment. Visit the Facebook page Miss Piggys Guinea Pig Lair Inc.

business guinea pigs new business pets shelter sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

    premium_icon Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

    Travel CONCERNS have been raised over the number of vehicles currently driving up and down Brooms Head beach, with residents fearing someone could get hurt

    Cafe's work link to writer creates our Dead Poets Society

    premium_icon Cafe's work link to writer creates our Dead Poets Society

    News A Grafton cafe has a surprise link to a long-dead Aussie poet.

    Fast finishing Bears steal second spot on ladder

    premium_icon Fast finishing Bears steal second spot on ladder

    Hockey HUGH Cameron leads understrength Bears to big win.

    Rare, potentially fatal disease reported on North Coast

    premium_icon Rare, potentially fatal disease reported on North Coast

    Health The contagious disease has almost disappeared in Australia

    Local Partners