Qld woman sells nudes for bushfires

A GOLD Coast woman is taking off her kit and selling nude photos of herself online to raise money for the Australian bushfires.

Jaylene Cook, 28, from Mermaid Beach was Playboy Mexico Playmate of the year in 2018.

Since being on the cover of the magazine, which was photographed by her boyfriend Josh Shaw, 29, she signed up to Patreon, which is a membership based platform where she earns money for posting nude photos.

On Tuesday, she decided to donate any money earned on Patreon to support the Australian bushfire crisis.

Jaylene Cook is selling nudes online to raise money for the Australian bushfires. Picture: Josh Shaw

Jaylene Shaw was on the cover of Playboy Mexico in 2018. Picture: Josh Shaw

"We wanted to do something a little out of the box. Something that was quick and easy and easy for people to donate. Something that would grab people's attention," Ms Cook said.

"Some people may donate $5 but might donate $20 if they are getting something in return."

There are two levels of payment - $15 for nine nude images or $100 for access to all previous content.

Since starting the appeal, more than 80 people have donated.

Ms Cook says "the brains behind the idea" was her boyfriend of three years Mr Shaw who takes all of her photos which he describes as "soft core porn".

Josh Shaw and Jaylene Cook. Picture: Supplied by Josh Shaw

"A lot of implied nudity. It's tasteful. Not legs spread or anything," he said.

Asked Mr Cook if he cared about his partner was sharing nude images with strangers, he said: "No. Not at all."

"I'm a photographer and I was shooting this type of stuff and she was doing this type of modelling before we got together," he said.

"It's created a really strong bond between us."

Ms Cook has been posing nude for years and wasn't ashamed.

"My family loves it. They are all about doing what makes you happy," she said.