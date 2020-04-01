Tara O’Kane has used her time in isolation after catching coronavirus to do something incredible for others in the same situation.

Tara O’Kane has used her time in isolation after catching coronavirus to do something incredible for others in the same situation.

TARA O'Kane has used her time in isolation after catching coronavirus to help other sufferers.

Ms O'Kane finished her isolation in her family's holiday home in Mermaid Beach on Tuesday, having tested positive to the virus after a holiday with her mum Caryn, 56, to Peru.

When Peru announced it was shutting its borders, the pair had a hectic 70-hour journey back to Australia including six flights from six countries, and somewhere along the way Ms O'Kane caught the virus.

"I've been very lucky and only had a mild case of coronavirus. I only had a sore throat," she said.

Shopping Angels Australia co-founder Tara O'Kane and mother Caryn on holiday in Peru. Picture: Supplied.

"I went to the Gold Coast fever clinic at Robina and tested positive to coronavirus.

"To be honest it was quite painful when they did the nasal swab, but I recommend getting tested if you fit the criteria, even if you're worried about the test think about how you may hurt someone in the community if you don't get tested."

The 24-year-old used her time in isolation to become a co-founder of the Shopping Angels Australia, a free delivery services for individuals at risk of contracting COVID-19 or those in self-isolation.

"I had seen the US version advertise, so when I knew I had some time on my hands I reached out to Jayde Powell from the US branch," Ms O'Kane said.

"She had also been contacted by Julian (Corvin) so she put both of us on to each other.

"Julian and I are both co-founders but we haven't met in person yet, but I think we are making a great team."

Originally published as Coast woman's amazing response to catching coronavirus