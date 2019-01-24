Coast woman's budding Aquaman romance

BUDDING ROMANCE: Amber Heard posted a photo with Jason Momoa, saying "For the record, roses do NOT taste the way they smell!". They were sourced from Carol Owens' Eudlo farm, Organica Floret.

HOLLYWOOD megastars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard have tasted one the Coast's unique offerings in a Eudlo woman's edible roses, which starred in the Aquaman blockbuster.

Yesterday, Carol "Caz" Owens was still "pinching herself" when director James Wan commented on a photo Caz had shared on Instagram of the stars biting down on a bouquet.

"Thank you for your beautiful, delicious roses," Wan commented under his handle, creepypuppet.

Caz said it was an anxious 18-month wait to discover whether the dozens of hand-picked, chemical free roses from her Organica Floret farm had escaped the cutting room floor.

But the buzz hasn't worn off after she received confirmation her luscious reds were those featured in the "rose scene", which has been dubbed "China's favourite".

Mera (Heard) is unsure how to act among the surface dwellers, and in a market eats a rose as though it were fruit, before Arthur (Momoa) follows suit.

As Australia's only chemical-free certified rose farmer, Caz said the movie's environmental undertones resonated with her in an unexpected way.

"For me the Aquaman movie did have the moral tale of what we are doing to the Mother Earth, and it was the battle between above Earth and below the ocean," she said.

Caz said her brush with Hollywood began with a phone call from a Gold Coast studio representative on the hunt for organic roses.

She said to think of her product in the presence of Aussie great Nicole Kidman, and Hollywood's Momoa and Heard, was "surreal".

"I'm a small fish in the ocean, as far as many, many amazing businesses in south-east Queensland, let alone Australia, but to get this recognition for our little region, I am just more than thrilled to put us on the map," she said.

It's been a decade since Caz left her corporate job, became very unwell and told her husband she wanted to grow roses.

Organica Floret literally grew from there to sprawl several acres of gardens featuring more than 2000 rose bushes.

Caz said locals already had a taste of her floral delights, as she had regularly supplied to local businesses and to celebrity chef Matt Golinski.

Heard had joked "many roses were harmed in the making of Aquaman", and Caz conceded she would not recommend eating one like an apple as depicted in the scene dubbed, for reasons unknown, as "China's favourite".

Caz explained roses range in texture and taste from very bitter to sweet.

She had used them in everything from infused vinegars, honey gins and vodkas, to salads, cakes and cereal.

With interest and messages of support from as far as England, Caz expects to be busy in the near future but doesn't know if another movie is