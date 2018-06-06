Coast young gun takes real estate world by storm

AMBITIOUS: Noosa selling agent Kimberlea Thwaites has been selected as one of the 10 REIQ young guns for 2018.

KIMBERLEA Thwaites has always had a passion for property and after purchasing her first home at just 21-years-old she realised that real estate was her calling.

A job opportunity came up to work at Noosa's Countryside Realty and now, five years later, she said she's never looked back.

Ms Thwaites enthusiasm for the job has seen her climb the ranks and has just landed her a spot as one of the top 10 Real Estate Institute Queensland's young guns for 2018.

The young guns competition, run by the state's peak real estate body, seeks young professionals who can demonstrate outstanding achievements across the profession in the past year.

Ms Thwaites said it was a privilege to be among the other young finalists.

"It's an honour to be a part of and I still have to pinch myself that I was selected as one of the top 10," she said.

"Being young you are often faced with criticism on your ability and experience, but reading about what these young achievers are doing is incredible and I think it helps to put those doubts aside."

Ms Thwaites said although real estate was traditionally an industry dominated by older people, it was starting to attract a younger crowd.

"I remember when I did my training and licensing I was the only young person there and I thought 'what am I doing, I am way out of my league', but lucky enough for me I had some experienced agents who took me under their wing to learn from," she said.

"As much as it's great to see the industry changing with young savvy realtors bringing forward technology and changes, we wouldn't be where we are without learning from those before us who have paved the way and given direction on where this industry should go."

Ms Thwaites said during her time as a selling agent she had noticed a real shift in the market.

"The Coast is growing so quickly we have such exciting times ahead of us," she said.

"The market five years ago to now is completely different, prices have risen and time on market has dropped.

"We've got so much new infrastructure with the hospital, the introduction of the new Maroochydore CBD, and the Sunshine Coast airport soon to become international, it's no wonder things are picking up so quickly."

Countryside Realty was also a finalist at this year's REIQ awards for small residential agency of the year.