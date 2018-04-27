Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shark meshing nets
Shark meshing nets DPI
Environment

Coastal community in uproar over shark net

by Caitlan Charles
27th Apr 2018 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE ILUKA community raised concern on Facebook over the removal of the shark net during school holidays.

However, a spokesperson for Clarence Valley Council said the removal of the net in Iluka Bay during school holidays was due to a very low tide yesterday.

"It's taken out for three months each year around this time of year,” they said.

"They usually aim for May 1, but there was a very low tide which made it easier to get out.

"It comes out for three months for cleaning, they put the mooring back in place because they move and they will conduct repairs.”

The spokesperson said the removal is also to stop schools of fish like Mullet who run at this time of year getting stuck in the net.

"They kill a lot of non-target fish and it stops them getting smelly,” they said.

The net will be put back in place on September 1.

clarence valley clarence valley council fish iluka bay mullet school holidays shark net sharks
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Facebook helps bring Valley criminals to justice

    Facebook helps bring Valley criminals to justice

    News Armed with CCTV and a Facebook page, this South Grafton business is determined to deter criminal behaviour in their street

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Are they bunking off in the Bunker?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Are they bunking off in the Bunker?

    Rugby League VIDEO Moose is joined by special guest Robert 'Burls' Burley.

    Yamba Pure Life Bakery at Naturally Good Expo

    Yamba Pure Life Bakery at Naturally Good Expo

    News Yamba sprouted goods bakery at Naturally Good Expo

    • 27th Apr 2018 11:41 AM
    234 new police recruits... how many will the Clarence get?

    234 new police recruits... how many will the Clarence get?

    Crime 234 graduates, but how many will be located on the North Coast?

    Local Partners