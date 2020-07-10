Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Follow Coastal Views news
Follow Coastal Views news
News

Coastal Views makes a digital comeback

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Jul 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BACK by popular demand, Coastal Views has re-launched in a new, more efficient digital format.  

Subscribers can find the latest Lower Clarence news and information on the Daily Examiner website front page (simply scroll down) or by clicking HERE.   

There, you'll find local news stories are updated daily rather than weekly.  

Furthermore, if you'd like to receive alerts each time a new story is published, simply click the 'Follow Coastal Views' button in the top right corner (see the photo below).  

If you wish to submit local news to Coastal Views simply email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

Follow Coastal Views news
Follow Coastal Views news
clarence valley coastal views lower clarence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for roundabout at Grafton trouble spot

        premium_icon Calls for roundabout at Grafton trouble spot

        News TOW truck driver confirms: 'It's definitely a regular intersection. I've done three there within the last couple of months.'

        PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        premium_icon PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        News Check out photos of everyone who came to enjoy Grafton Cup Day

        Lees feels the Groove to lift first Grafton Cup

        premium_icon Lees feels the Groove to lift first Grafton Cup

        Horses Kris Lees provides phenomenal comeback win in Iron Jack Grafton Cup

        Trust Me repays trainer’s faith in Sir James Kirby Hcp

        premium_icon Trust Me repays trainer’s faith in Sir James Kirby Hcp

        Horses Three-way photo in 1000m sprint concludes thrilling day of racing