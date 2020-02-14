Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: Flood water covers the road to Shannon Creek Dam at Coutts Crossing.
WARNING: Flood water covers the road to Shannon Creek Dam at Coutts Crossing.
Weather

Coastal village cops second wettest day on record

Jarrard Potter
14th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLI has been lashed with heavy rains this week, with yesterday their second wettest day experienced since records in the village began in 1963.

According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, Wooli recorded 219mm in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, February 13.

This is the second wettest day for the village on record, behind the 254.6mm recorded on July 5, 2016.

SES Clarence Valley local commander Sue Chapple said flooding at Wooli remains a concern.

"What restricts that community is the road is cut, and the problem is if the water remains for too long, residents are going to start to ask for resupply for food and or medical transport," Ms Chapple said.

"RFS are helping the SES team to help sandbagging in the village."

So far this year, Grafton has received almost twice as much rain as last year, while in places like Wooli and Nymboida last year's rainfall total has already been exceeded by this year's rain.

Yamba's 2020 rainfall is around 200mm shy of the 2019 mark, while at Harwood this year's rain is around 25mm less than what was recorded in total last year.

The BOM has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the NSW coast for today and across the weekend due to the severe weather being generated by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi. Cyclone Uesi has dissipated and become a tropical low as it moves in a southerly direction off the east coast of Australia but is generating large and powerful sea swell that will impact the NSW coast from today.

According to a flood warning issued by the BOM, heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Clarence River catchment since Wednesday afternoon, and this has caused river level rises upstream of Grafton, where minor flooding is current.

As a result, moderate flooding is possible at Grafton and Ulmarra on Friday afternoon.

Moderate flooding is expected along the Clarence River on Friday. The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.6m) early Friday afternoon. The river level is expected to reach around 4.30m Friday evening.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to exceed the minor flood level (2.1m) around 8am Friday. The river level is expected to reach the moderate flood level (3.4m) Friday afternoon.

 

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Location 2019 rainfall total 2020 rainfall total (YTD)
Grafton (Airport AWS) 379.8mm 702.8mm
Grafton (Research Station) 300.8mm 639mm
Harwood Island (sugar mill) 530.7mm 505.6mm
Yamba (Pilot Hill station) 808mm 602.8mm
Nymboida (Sutton St) 439.4mm 478.2mm
Wooli (Wooli beach) 649.5mm 906.9mm

More Stories

Show More
bom bureau of meteorology flood warning wooli
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

        premium_icon Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

        News ‘You’re stupid even to think of getting out. There’s been accidents out there. They’ve pulled a few people out and cars out’

        FLOOD: Levels continue to rise throughout Clarence

        FLOOD: Levels continue to rise throughout Clarence

        News Find out what's happening with the floods around your neighbourhood

        Robbery in plain sight lands Grafton teen in jail

        premium_icon Robbery in plain sight lands Grafton teen in jail

        Crime A 19-year-old teenager has been sentenced for the brazen theft of a Prince St store...

        Major success in carriage driving championships

        premium_icon Major success in carriage driving championships

        News After a career on the race track thoroughbred shows there is plenty of...