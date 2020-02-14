Coastal village cops second wettest day on record

WOOLI has been lashed with heavy rains this week, with yesterday their second wettest day experienced since records in the village began in 1963.

According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, Wooli recorded 219mm in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, February 13.

This is the second wettest day for the village on record, behind the 254.6mm recorded on July 5, 2016.

SES Clarence Valley local commander Sue Chapple said flooding at Wooli remains a concern.

"What restricts that community is the road is cut, and the problem is if the water remains for too long, residents are going to start to ask for resupply for food and or medical transport," Ms Chapple said.

"RFS are helping the SES team to help sandbagging in the village."

So far this year, Grafton has received almost twice as much rain as last year, while in places like Wooli and Nymboida last year's rainfall total has already been exceeded by this year's rain.

Yamba's 2020 rainfall is around 200mm shy of the 2019 mark, while at Harwood this year's rain is around 25mm less than what was recorded in total last year.

The BOM has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the NSW coast for today and across the weekend due to the severe weather being generated by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi. Cyclone Uesi has dissipated and become a tropical low as it moves in a southerly direction off the east coast of Australia but is generating large and powerful sea swell that will impact the NSW coast from today.

According to a flood warning issued by the BOM, heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Clarence River catchment since Wednesday afternoon, and this has caused river level rises upstream of Grafton, where minor flooding is current.

As a result, moderate flooding is possible at Grafton and Ulmarra on Friday afternoon.

Moderate flooding is expected along the Clarence River on Friday. The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.6m) early Friday afternoon. The river level is expected to reach around 4.30m Friday evening.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to exceed the minor flood level (2.1m) around 8am Friday. The river level is expected to reach the moderate flood level (3.4m) Friday afternoon.

RAINFALL TOTALS: