Coast's most family-friendly suburbs have safe appeal

Mountain Creek, Peregian Springs and Mooloolah Valley are among the Coast's most family-friendly suburbs

Mountain Creek, Peregian Springs and Mooloolah Valley are among the Coast's most family-friendly suburbs John McCutcheon

THE Coast's most family-friendly suburbs show the popular options tend to be a step back from the beach.

Mountain Creek, Peregian Springs, Mooloolah Valley, Kuluin and Meridan Plains were ranked in the top five, according to data collated from property professionals CoreLogic and the 2016 Census.

They all had children living in 50 per cent or more of family households.

Yaroomba, which ranked 11th, and Wurtulla, 19th, were the only two beachside suburbs in the top 20.

Mountain Creek mum Jodi Price liked her area so much she bought a real estate business three years ago solely focused on it.

She and husband Michael have raised their son Lachlan in Mountain Creek from his birth 21 years ago.

"The schools attract people to the area," Mrs Price said.

She said it was common to see kids playing cricket in cul-de-sacs and other features of a quiet, safe suburb.

From a professional perspective, she said there was strong demand from renters and home buyers.

"We have lots of long-term tenants.

"There are lots of families that have been in this area for 10 plus years."

She said block sizes in the older section of Mountain Creek tended to be about 700sqm while those in the newer sections such as the Brightwater estate were smaller.

The average block size for the suburb is 586sqm.

It was 645sqm in Peregian Springs and 2606sqm in Mooloolah Valley.

All up she said there were about 6000 properties in the area.

"Investors we have in this area are more mum and dad investors... they are not corporate investors."

She said the good name of the schools and strict guidelines about the catchment area ensured the suburb's appeal.

"It's got the family feel of suburbia without being too far away."

Top suburbs

Mountain Creek

Peregian Springs

Mooloolah Valley

Kuluin

Meridan Plains

Maroochy River

Woombye

Doonan

Little Mountain

Burnside

Yaroomba

Palmwoods

Eumundi

Beerwah

Caloundra West

Glass House Mountains

Cooroibah

Coes Creek

Wurtulla

Sippy Downs