Coates-Beadman proud return to childhood tournament as no.1

POWER SHOT: Number one seed Patrick Coates-Beadman at the North Coast Tennis Championships in Grafton on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

TENNIS: AMT Men's number one seed Patrick Coates-Beadman proved just why he came in to the North Coast Tennis Championships with the top ranking after two powerful displays against Caleb Maxted and Thomas Braithwaite on Sunday to progress to the semi-finals.

The Kempsey-born tennis star has long been involved with the prolific tournament and was excited to be going in as the top ranked player at one of his staple competitions as a junior in the region.

"I grew up a couple of hours south in Kempsey so I've played this tournament since I was ten-years old,” Coates-Beadman said.

"To be back here and to be number one seed feels pretty good to be honest.”

The 22-year old has always been a tough competitor at the North Coast Championships and was confident he could make a solid impact among a difficult field in Grafton this year.

"It's been a pretty good tournament so far, I've been playing quite well with three convincing wins now,” he said.

"I've never lost to Thomas (Braithwaite) so I was pretty confident in that last one.”

Coates-Beadman now lives in Brisbane and has been in some good form heading into the tournament, his last performance coming through a strong showing at the KDV Gold competition on the Gold Coast.

"I've been in good form going in, I've been training well and I've had no injuries so I feeling really good at the moment.”

"I lost in the quarters of singles up there but I wasn't unhappy with that.”

The young star will now play either Christian Della-Cioppa after his win over fourth seed Liam Puttergill, or sixth seed Joshua Ryan in the final four tomorrow as the tournament reaches a climax.

"I think I should get through my semi-final tomorrow and hopefully in to the final.”