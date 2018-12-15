Cocaine accused's plans to make a difference in Bali prison

A SUNSHINE Coast man facing serious drug charges in Bali following his arrest in August, may yet create some considerable good from his situation.

Brendon Luke Johnsson, 43, remained in a holding cell ahead of a court appearance in the new year which appeared certain to award him jail time for cocaine possession following his arrest on August 9.

But when he does enter the Indonesia prison system it would be with a purpose greater than just serving time.

Brendon had lived in Bali for four years.

With support from home Mr Johnsson, a renderer, was planning to pass on his trade skills to other inmates to better equip them to support their families once they leave prison.

A Sunshine Coast company with links to both his stepfather Ashley Robinson and Mr Robinson's advisor John McLeod of Tora Solutions has already supplied a sample pack of the necessary tools.

And it has undertaken to supply sufficient for Mr Johnsson to run classes of 10 students over six-week periods during his own incarceration.

Mr McLeod said to participate fellow inmates would need to be drug-free and model prisoners.

He said Brendon understood he would do time and was looking to bring some positives to his situation.

"He's a renderer and very good at it," Mr McLeod said.

"We are looking to set up a company to give gainful employment to prisoners who do the course."

Robinson, stepfather of Sunshine Coast man Brendon Johnsson, visits his stepson at the jail at Denpasar police station in Bali today. Johnsson's brother, Lucas, also visited along with security consultant, John McLeod of Tora Solutions.

He said the project would be sponsored by the Render Centre at Caloundra which would also look to provide them with tools to follow the trade when they finished their sentences.

Patrice and Paul Tyben of the Render Centre have never been to Bali but have seen the lives of the poor in Thailand and understood how trade skills could make a difference to the lives of former prisoners.

Patrice was also Mr McLeod's cousin and said she had the utmost respect for what he did.

"We were more than happy to get on board," she said.

"I have worked with Ashley Robinson and consider him to be a great man for all the work and support he gives to charity.

"That's a real catalyst for us being involved to support Ashley, Sheila (Ashley's wife and Brendon's mother) and Brendon on their journey.

"My husband was a renderer for 30 years and we have the ability to supply the material"

Patrice said the Render Centre had put together a sample pack of supplies to ensure they had the right mix of gear and would adjust according to the feedback they received from Brendon.

"It would be good if this was to enable some to leave prison able to provide for their families rather than return to crime," she said.

"This could be a win for everyone and that's why we are passionate about getting on board to help."