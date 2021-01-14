Cocaine, LSD and $21,000 cash found in routine traffic stop

A NSW man is facing a host of drug-related charges after police stopped his vehicle near Byron Bay.

A man facing drug charges after police allegedly found a stash of drugs and cash in his vehicle near Byron Bay was "a stroke of the pen away" from having an arrest warrant issued this week, a court has heard.

Robert Vandermeer, 58, from Rathmines - south of Newcastle - was arrested on December 30 last year after police stopped his vehicle at the Byron Bay interchange on the Pacific Highway in Ewingsdale.

Police claim they stopped Mr Vandermeer's vehicle after he allegedly failed to use his indicator.

They will allege they found a range of drugs including cannabis leaf, cannabis resin, MDMA, cocaine and LSD as well as $21,700 cash in his vehicle.

When his matter was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, Mr Vandermeer was not present.

His lawyer, Tracey Randall, was delayed due to other unrelated proceedings she was appearing in, the court heard.

Magistrate Michael Dakin told Ms Randall her client was "fortunate" there had been other delays in some of Byron's court matters that day.

"At 1pm he was a stroke of the pen away from a warrant being issued," Mr Dakin said.

"I'd heard nothing from anyone."

Ms Randall apologised to the court.

"I didn't anticipate being delayed as much as I was at Lismore," she said.

The court heard the case had been referred to the DPP's office, but they had not yet decided whether they would handle the matter.

Ms Randall lodged pleas of not guilty on her client's behalf to three charges of supplying a prohibited drug between an indictable and commercial quantity and one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime.

According to court documents, the drug supply charges related to 9g of MDMA, 36g of cocaine along with 10 LSD tabs and a small amount of liquid LSD.

Ms Randall entered guilty pleas to drug possession charges and for some further charges, her client has lodged no plea.

The matter will return to court on January 25.