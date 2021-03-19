Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Crime

Cocaine ring accused admits to drug driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused being part of a cross border cocaine drug syndicate has pleaded guilty in court to drug driving.

Jed Thomas Conroy is among seven people arrested in police raids on November 21 last year for their alleged involvement in a drugs ring accused of selling cocaine and MDMA on the Tweed and southern Gold Coast.

He faces a number of drug supply charges.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday Conroy pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug driving charge.

Court documents reveal on September 6, 2020 at 12.45am police stopped Conroy driving on Tweed Coast Road, Casuarina for random test.

Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp

 

He produced a licence and returned a negative breath test.

Police conducted an oral fluid test which returned a positive detection for cocaine.

He was arrested and made to do a second test for analysis which also returned a positive result for cocaine.

His defence told the court Conroy's loss of licence would likely impact his work as a carpenter.

Conroy was sentenced to a community release order for 12 months. He was spared a conviction.

His remaining charges will next be before the court on May 12 where he is expected to be sentenced.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver busted trying to flee roadside breath test

        Premium Content Drink driver busted trying to flee roadside breath test

        Crime A Grafton woman led police on a pursuit through the streets of Coffs Harbour after she tried to avoid a random roadside breath test, a court has been told

        Daily Catch-Up: March 19, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 19, 2021

        News Today’s local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        • 19th Mar 2021 7:12 AM
        Changes to your Daily Examiner app experience

        Changes to your Daily Examiner app experience

        News Daily Examiner moving to a new home for better digital experience

        Caringa’s new castle named after man committed to his causes

        Premium Content Caringa’s new castle named after man committed to his causes

        News There was never any doubt Vince Castle would make it to see new Caringa...