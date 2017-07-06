Cod upstream, blackfish at the headlands - fish are biting

Mann River Caravan Park's Curtis Parker said the fish have been on the bite at Jackadgery including this recent 1.02 metre Murray Cod which he landed on a Bassman Chatterbait.

IT HAS been another quiet week on the fishing front, but there are still plenty of bream on the bite.

Good fish are being taken off the Middle Wall, and some of the back channels such as Oyster, are also producing some good fish.

However the better quality catches are being made around the headlands in the white water washes, with the best weighed in this week being the 876g catch by Allen Bice of Yamba.

The bank along Yamba Rd near Maclean has been an easy place for young anglers on school holidays to try, although some care must be taken where some of the banks have been affected by slippage.

The Middle Wall although fishing well, the number of boating anglers in the area appears to be well down on past years.

However many are still trying for blackfish in this area.

This species has been very sporadic, but are biting best on the run out tides - and black weed appears to be the preferred bait.

The Peninsula is also producing a few fish, mostly on black weed, but here again the number of fish being taken is well down on previous weeks.

However the biggest fish are still around the headlands, particularly the Iluka Bluff and Woody Head.

Harvey Strachan of Iluka weighed in a blackfish of 1.774 kg, one of the biggest fish presented for weigh in for some time, and he goes to the top of the list for this species.

In the past couple of weeks, both Woody and the Bluff have been producing some of the biggest fish seen for some time.

These spots are also fishing well for tailor, which have also moved along Shark Bay beach, and are also being taken around Lovers in the white water.

One could expect to find a sizeable jewfish or two off Lovers at this time of the year, but nothing has been weighed in.

Flathead are well and truly scattered throughout the estuary, but not in large concentrations.

However , the best taken this week, 2.620 kg was taken in the top end of Oyster Channel on a prawn bait.

Offshore has continued to fish especially well with a good variety of reef fish being taken on both the northern and southern grounds.

Snapper would appear to be the preferred target fish, and the best weighed in this week was the 4.400kg catch taken by Geoff File of Yamba who went out wide to the north-east corner for his catch.

Fiona Verning of Brooms Head fished out off the Broom for a snapper of 3.122 kg.

All anglers are reminded that by weighing in a legal sized fish they go in the draw at the end of the year for $500 worth of Shimano fishing tackle, provided through Yamba Bait and Tackle.

In addition, any angler who has the largest fish of species in each week can claim an attractive certificate from the Daily Examiner office recording the capture..

And anglers - visitors and locals - should record in their diary the next Tim the Bream catch and release competition is scheduled for the middle of August.

The Rotary Club of Yamba which is staging the event has reported that neither "Tim nor any of his mates released last year has reappeared, but a new lot of tagged fish will be released for the competition".

