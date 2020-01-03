Cody Simpson responds to split rumours

Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Cody Simpson has brushed off reports he was flirting with girls - even giving one a no-tongue smooch - at New York's Little Sister lounge right before Christmas, telling Page Six it's all "stupid."

Despite the alleged Christmas canoodle with Playboy's December 2019 playmate Jordy Murray, 26, the singer spent the holiday with Cyrus and her family in Tennessee.

"It was a great Christmas out in Nashville," he told the publication, saying that he and Cyrus were "great" and that reports of his flirting are "stupid".

Aussie singer Cody Simpson says he and Miley Cyrus are very much still an item. Picture: Instagram

The comments come after Simpson's sister Ali also slammed rumours of a split.

"Yes, (they're) together for sure," Alli Simpson told Daily Maillast month.

Speculation a split was brewing between Simpson and Cyrus, 27, reached critical mass after fans noticed the couple's relative absence from social media in recent weeks.

Fans had become used to seeing regular, racy Instagram snaps from the pair. Picture: Instagram.

Though the pop star pair were last seen together at a Los Angeles charity function in early December, the two hadn't traded social media posts or commented on each other's posts despite still following each other.

Further questions were raised when Cyrus tweeted a series of messages about being "lonely" during the most wonderful time of the year and shared a new record titled My Sad Christmas Song.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like sh*t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone …," Cyrus wrote, linking her new song on the message.

"In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!" she added.

Meanwhile, Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was recently spotted in Australia, where he appeared to introduce his parents to rumoured new girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks.

Cyrus continues to appear bitter about her divorce, as she recently joked to a fan who was vocal about tying the knot with her that it "probably won't last long".

