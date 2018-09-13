Coffee and sugar a bitter-sweet winner

THE Young family is a well-known clan in the Clarence Valley, especially when it comes to sugar cane and coffee.

Born and raised by cane farming parents at Harwood, brothers Matt and Danny make a formidable team.

While Matt runs the family cane farming operations, his younger brother Danny has established himself as an entrepreneurial figure in the world of coffee. With a business built around the art of roasting, cupping and customer service, the Botero brand is regarded as a delicious piece of the metropolis hidden amongst the lush cane fields.

While the brothers may have chosen very different career paths, they both share a love of the Clarence Valley and enjoy being able to do what they do alongside family and childhood friends.

And their worlds come even closer together when it comes to enjoying great coffee and cuisine, for the common ingredient they share is sugar - locally grown and made Sunshine Sugar.

Some 500 farming families throughout the Northern Rivers grow the sugar cane that supplies three locally owned and operated sugar mills. The NSW industry is not just the only 100% Australian owned sugar producer, but it is the only sugar producer in the world that is certified sustainable across all of its growing and manufacturing operations under the international Bonsucro standard.

Each year Matt Young grows thousands of tonnes of sugar cane on the family properties, some of which makes its way back to Botero as an ingredient in the fine food prepared in-house to accompany the sumptuous coffee and tea blends on offer.