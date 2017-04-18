24°
Coffee queen hails from Grafton

18th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
Sarah Kempnich from Coffee Club Grafton is heading to the national barista championships.
Sarah Kempnich from Coffee Club Grafton is heading to the national barista championships. Caitlan Charles

CREATING the perfect coffee can be a difficult task, but Sarah Kempnich seems to have the process down pat.

Recently, Ms Kempnich won the regional leg of the Coffee Club barista competition, which will take her to the national finals at the end of May.

"First we started in store where we had our coffee trainer come down and do the test on us, we had to make two cappuccinos, two flat whites, two latte and two short blacks in five minutes,” she said.

"It goes on the quality of your coffee, your speed, your techniques.

"I made it through to the regional finals which is NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT and there was four people in that.”

Ms Kempnich was one of three from the Coffee Club Grafton to take part in the competition.

"(I took part) to give myself an experience,” she said.

"I'd gotten a bit sloppy with my techniques with making coffee so it was kind of to get me out of my bad habits and get me back into the right procedures.”

When she won the regional leg, Ms Kempnich was shocked.

"I was not expecting it at all, there were some pretty good baristas there with me, I think they psyched themselves out a little bit so I think that's sort of what gave me a leg up,” she said.

There is a lot that goes into making the perfect coffee.

"Your shot time needs to run between 25 and 30 seconds, so about 27 is the sweet point, your milk needs to be nice and frothy and a bit like marshmallow, it needs to be creamy ... and then those two components together and the amount of froth you put in, that eventuates to a really nice, decent coffee,” she said.

"I think there are a lot of factors, your shot could be out, you've just had a bad day on your milk and it's terrible or you can have someone who is learning who can't get their head around it so their final product is bad.”

Ms Kempnich said she loves being a barista because making coffee is your own creation that comes from nothing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coffee club grafton sarah kempnich

