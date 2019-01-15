Menu
CAFFEINE HIT: Owner of Two Bridges Espresso Ed Goode whose van is near the Harwood Bridge.
News

Coffee van livin' la vida mocha

15th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
TWO Bridges Espresso is brewing up a storm and providing what the roadworker's and locals need, in the ideal location next to the old and new Harwood bridge.

Owner Ed Goode said it started when he got in contact with an old customer and told him he wanted to set up a coffee van on his property.

"He was familiar with my coffee and I said to him, right before I built the van, I wanted to set up here,” he said.

The landlord agreed and 12 months later Mr Goode came back with a coffee van at the ready. When he opened in February last year only a couple of pillars of the new bridge were up and now it's near completion.

Mr Goode is on location Monday to Friday 5am to 1pm but does 50 per cent of his business before 7am.

"There's new contractors moving to the site next to me here in a couple weeks so that will be good. It'll start to be busy again,” he said.

He said a large cappuccino with two sugars would be the roadworkers go-to coffee.

"If I forget anyone's order I can start off saying large cap with two and 80 per cent of the time I would be right,” he said.

He doesn't plan to follow the highway workers as he lives in Maclean but may move into town or somewhere close by.

coffee two bridges espresso van
Grafton Daily Examiner

