Coffee with a Cop in Yamba

Grab a coffee with one of your local police officers at Yamba this Thursday Matthew Deans

AFTER successful events in Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen in recent months, Coffee with a Cop is coming to Yamba on Thursday, September 21.

Residents are invited to meet the local police at Yamba Backpackers Beach Resort, 26 Coldstream St, Yamba, around 10.30am that day for a coffee. There'll be no speeches or agendas, just an informal chat with the local police.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Commander Superintendent Mark Holahan said Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the police work in the Clarence Valley.

"We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers," he said.

"These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships."

Supt Holahan said the majority of contact law enforcement has with the public happens during emergencies or emotional situations and are not always the most effective times for building relationships with the community, and some people may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

The Coffee with a Cop program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

For further information contact the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command customer service duty officer on 6691 0799.