Coffs airport breaks all previous records

Passenger numbers are on the rise for Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

COFFS Harbour Regional Airport has broken all previous records with the latest statistics showing passenger numbers have risen by 10% in the past year.

The airport saw a total of around 413,000 passengers during the past 12 months.

Airport manager Dennis Martin this is 35,000 more passengers than their previous best year.

"It's very pleasing to see such growth continuing on all major routes," he said.

"Coffs Harbour is very fortunate to have regular direct flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with a choice of three major operators on the Sydney route.

"The airport has been growing strongly for several years now and this is expected to continue in the years end."

Mr Martin added major upgrade works worth around $6.5 million are nearing completion.

The works will see the airport parking apron expanded to accommodate five jet aircrafts, and the terminal building extended to increase the floor space in both the arrivals and departures areas.

"To maintain this kind of growth, it's important to ensure that airport infrastructure and facilities are expanded in a cost-effective and timely manner to cater to future demand," Mr Martin said.

"These improvements will ensure that Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is well placed to cater for expected growth over the next 10 or more years, without the need for further major infrastructure improvements."

The current upgrades have been funded by the State Government's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund.