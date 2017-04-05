Coffs and Grafton share NSW's highest unemployment rate

HIGH RATE: Coffs Harbour and Grafton recorded the highest unemployment rate in NSW for February according to Conus data.

COFFS Harbour and Grafton share the figure of the highest unemployment rate across NSW according to latest research.

Conus Business Consultancy Services trend series data pointed out Coffs Harbour and Grafton had the highest unemployment rate of 7.5% in February.

Peter Faulkner of Conus said the unemployment data was subject to revision but provided a clearer way of looking at what can be very volatile data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Mr Faulkner pointed out the increase in the unemployment rate for the two cities was tied to a significant reduction in employment numbers.

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said ABS data showed Coffs Harbour and Grafton had an unemployment rate of below 7% for more than two years, and below 6% for the last 12 months however.

"Official statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and the Department of Employment tell a very different story about the local employment situation," he said.

"The Department of Employment's Small Area Labour Market figures have the unemployment rate in the Coffs Harbour LGA at 5.0% for the December 2016 quarter."

Mr Hartsuyker said the Federal Government had invested heavily in the state's north coast to sustain thousands of jobs with projects such as the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

He said the Federal Government supported small and medium businesses with business tax cuts of 27.5%.

Mr Hartsuyker said the Federal Government had also injected cash into local projects such as the $25 million North Coast Jobs and Investment Package and was focused on securing trade deals with local value.