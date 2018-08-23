Coffs brothers' bitter will dispute plays out on national TV

Larry Halquist is being evicted from his Sapphire home by his brother Carl, that they jointly inherited from their mother.

WITH threats of violence and even deportation thrown around, a pair of warring brothers living on the Coffs Coast have had their bitter will dispute play out on national television.

According to a report by A Current Affair, the Halquist brothers, who are American expats, inherited an equal share of their mother's Sapphire home in 2002.

Older brother Carl was made the executor of the will and has given his younger brother Larry until Thursday this week to move out so he can sell the home.

The brothers have been living together in the home and according to Larry, Carl has been threatening him with violence over the years.

According to ACA Larry had taken an Apprehended Violence Order out against Carl which expired last month.

"My brother wants me dead," Larry told ACA.

"I've got these mirrors that I put up everywhere so I can see behind me."

Larry went so far as to call for Carl's deportation.

"I'm sorry, he's my brother but send him home... I mean Donald Trump's made the country great again so send him back," he said.

Carl denied Larry's claims.

"He's been sponging for 35 years that's all I've got to say."