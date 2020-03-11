SCU Coffs campus still open despite other closures

The Coffs Harbour Campus of the Southern Cross University remains open today but the Gold Coast and Lismore campuses will be closed due to coronavirus.

The two campuses will be closed as a precautionary measure after a staff member reported being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The internationally-based staff member attended a series of workshops at the university's Gold Coast and Lismore campuses on March 2-6 before returning to The Philippines on March 7.

The staff member fell ill and was tested for COVID-19 which returned a positive result Tuesday, March 10, according to reports from The Philippines.

Southern Cross immediately alerted health authorities and is closely working with them.

The University has identified 45 people who came into contact or proximity with the man during his time in Australia. In conjunction with the health authorities, the University is contacting each individual.

Anyone who is feeling unwell is being asked to self-isolate and seek medical attention.

The Filipino man reported feeling better by Monday.

Southern Cross University Vice President (Operations) Allan Morris said the campuses would close on Wednesday March 11 for cleaning and as a general precaution.

During this time, Southern Cross will seek further advice from health authorities. For updates go to the university website...follow this link.

"Our priority at all times is the wellbeing of our staff, students and visitors so we apologise for this short disruption but it is the right thing to do," Mr Morris said.

Toormina doctor Ashlea Broomfield - who is also the the co-vice-chair of the NSW/ACT Faculty of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) - says the advice is changing rapidly on how to respond to the virus.

"For viruses that we know, like influenza, we have both a vaccination available to protect against spread to these vulnerable people and an element of 'herd immunity' where the community has some immunity to the virus which can limit the spread," Dr Broomfield said.

"Without a vaccine, and with a new virus the population hasn't seen, it is important to protect our most vulnerable by minimising the amount of people infected in total."

For the latest advice go to the NSW Government - Health website...follow this link.