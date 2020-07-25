Coffs, Clarence clubs receive share in $250k council grants

A big kick from Brody Olabarriaga who scored a goal at the North Coast Football zone championships at Toormina Ovals. The ovals will receive a cash injection for works on club amenities. Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

A big kick from Brody Olabarriaga who scored a goal at the North Coast Football zone championships at Toormina Ovals. The ovals will receive a cash injection for works on club amenities. Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

THE last 12 months has been a tough and arduous for most, but sporting clubs have been some of the hardest hit by bushfires, drought and COVID-19.

While a number of clubs have had a difficult time on the Coffs Coast, 11 very diverse grassroots community groups from across the Coffs Harbour City Council have been gifted a share of $258,816.

The announcement was made on Thursday as part of the Council's Community Capital Infrastructure Grants Program prompting groups to create or develop new facilities to enhance local sport, education and social wellbeing.

Some of the 11 clubs include Woolgoolga Lake Working Group Inc, Red Rock multi-use centre, Sawtell and District Soccer Club and the Aspect MacArthur School in Coffs Harbour.

The Woolgoolga Lake Working Group is just one of the grant recipients.

A total of $85,820, the largest share of the funding will assist with planned upgrades of the Woolgoolga Lake Reserve to improve water access, walkways and stabilisation of the foreshore areas from erosion.

Woolgoolga Croquet Club will use part of their $15,000 grant on the construction of a new storage shed with basic kitchen facilities.

Red Rock's centre has received $11,000 for renovations to the existing multi-use building and Sawtell's Toormina Oval will receive $20,067 as part of a major enhancement of the amenity block to provide new female friendly change rooms and facilities for players with disabilities.

Other beneficiaries include Englands Park Tennis Club ($40,000), Nana Glen Equestrian Centre ($14,000), Coffs Harbour Netball Association ($11,500) and Hockey Coffs Coast ($15,000).

Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight was pleased to announce the boost in funding for grassroots clubs during a particularly hard time.

"These grants always show what a lively, engaged community we are," Mayor Councillor Knight said.

"I'm always blown away by how much is going on at a grassroots level to improve our whole way of life. The members of these groups who put so much work and commitment into achieving better facilities deserve an enormous round of applause. They're all amazing."

Clubs receiving a share of the Council's Community Capital Infrastructure Grants

1. Red Rock Multi-Use Centre Inc, $11,000.

2. Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect School), renovation of kitchen/office space, $12,045.

3. Woolgoolga Croquet Club, construction of a new shed w kitchen facilities, $15,000.

4. Nana Glen Sport, Recreation & Equestrian Centre Management Committee, replacement of Morrows Road boundary fence, $14,000.

5. Sawtell and District Soccer Club, refurbishment of change rooms, $20,067.

6. Gamumbi Early Childhood Education Centre, interior repaint and doors, $22,000.

7. Englands Park Tennis Club, resurfacing two courts, $40,000.

8. Coffs Harbour Showgrounds Lands Management Board, installation of CCTV, $6,304.

9. Coffs Harbour Netball Association, repair of cracking in the courts at Vost Park, $11,500.

10. Hockey Coffs Coast, additional sewerage connection works, $15,000.

11. Woolgoolga Lake Working Group, Woolgoolga Lake Foreshore Stabilisation Project, $85,820.

Project management by council staff and Community Development/Grant Writing Workshop by external provider: $6,080.

Total: $258,816