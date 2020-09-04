Coffs-Clarence crime stats reveal drop in theft, rise in ice use

Various property offences have declined in the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region, new figures show.

THE latest figures from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research show most types of property offences are stable or declining across the Coffs Harbour-Grafton statistical area.

The figures for the two-year trend from July 2018 to June this year reveal break and enter non-dwelling is down 3.8 per cent, steal from motor vehicle down 28.3 per cent, steal from retail store down 20 per cent and fraud down 18.6 per cent.

The five-year trend from July 2015 to June this year reveals break and enter dwelling is down 8.4 per cent, break and enter non-dwelling declined by 5.2 per cent, and steal from person dropped 13.9 per cent. Arson (6.6 per cent) and malicious damage to property (3.8 per cent) also was down over the same time period.

The only crimes that saw an increase trend over the five year time period were motor vehicle theft (up 6.1 per cent), steal from retail store (up 3 per cent) and fraud (up 3.9 per cent).

Crime statistics for the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region.

Other offences that saw declines were offensive conduct (down 10 per cent over five years) and offensive language (down 24 per cent over five years). Liquor offences declined 43 per cent over two years and 14.1 per cent over five.

Offences that saw an increase in the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region include possession and/or use of amphetamines, which increased by 24.6 per cent in the two years from July 2018 to June this year, and up 9.5 per cent from July 2015 to June this year.

Breaching bail conditions also increased, up 23.4 per cent in the past two years and up 9.1 per cent over the past five years.

In the Clarence Valley local government area notable declines in the past two years from July 2018 to June this year include steal from motor vehicle (down 34.3 per cent), steal from retail store (down 24.5 per cent) and trespass (down 50 per cent).

The five-year trend figures also show declines in break and enter dwelling (down 16.3 per cent), receiving or handling stolen goods (down 14.9 per cent) and steal from motor vehicle (down 19.1 per cent).

Over the five-year trend the Clarence Valley LGA recorded increases in possession and/or use of amphetamines (up 13 per cent), breach apprehended violence order (up 6.7 per cent) and breach bail conditions (up 9.2 per cent).

Crime statistics for the Clarence Valley local government area.

In the Coffs Harbour LGA, property crime remained largely stable, with only steal from motor vehicle (down 28.4 per cent) and fraud (down 16.7 per cent) recording declines in the two-year trend from July 2018 to June this year.

Steal from person declined 14.8 per cent in the five-year trend from July 2015 to June 2020, and malicious damage to property declined 2.3 per cent in the same time period.

Offensive conduct (down 19.5 per cent) and offensive language (down 27 per cent) offences also dropped in the five-year trend figures.

The Coffs Harbour LGA saw a 30.8 per cent increase in possession and/or use of amphetamine in the two-year trend from July 2018 to June last year, and breach bail conditions was up 29.6 per cent over the same time frame.