Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FALLING SHORT: Harry Bird top scored for the Coffs Coast Chargers in their 50-run loss to Lake Mac Attack in the Sixers Conference Final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
FALLING SHORT: Harry Bird top scored for the Coffs Coast Chargers in their 50-run loss to Lake Mac Attack in the Sixers Conference Final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Cricket

Coffs Coast Chargers knocked out of Plan B Regional Bash finals

Jarrard Potter
26th Jan 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLAN B REGIONAL BASH: The Coffs Coast Chargers have been knocked out of the finals of the Plan B Regional Bash when they were bowled out by Lake Mac Attack 50 runs shy of their target in the Sixers Conference Final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday morning.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Lake Mac Attack managed 9-165 from its 20 overs.

While a number of Lake Mac’s batters got starts, few were unable to convert into big scores, with Player of the Match Nathan Hudson equal topscored for Lake Mac Attack with 28 off 14 balls alongside Ryan Van Kemenade who finished not out on 28 from 24 balls.

Blake Austin did the damage for the Coffs Coast Chargers, claiming a remarkable 4-32 from four overs.

In reply, Coffs Coast lost wickets at regular intervals as they tried to keep up with the required run rate, and were eventually bowled out for 115 in the 18th over.

Harry Bird top scored for the Chargers with 22 from 13 balls, with Nathan Hudson returning figures of 3-21 for Lake Mac Attack.

coffs coast chargers plan b regional bash scg sydney cricket ground
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested after police chase through Grafton streets

        premium_icon Man arrested after police chase through Grafton streets

        Crime The 24-year-old allegedly lead police on a pursuit through Grafton streets before fleeing the scene on foot

        Weird and wonderful creations in LEGO challenge final

        premium_icon Weird and wonderful creations in LEGO challenge final

        News Grafton’s most creative kids impressed judges and parents with unique builds

        Racing action set for a return to the CRJC

        premium_icon Racing action set for a return to the CRJC

        Horses It’s been more than a month since horses have taken to the Grafton track, but...

        WARNING: Northern Rivers in for more wild weather

        WARNING: Northern Rivers in for more wild weather

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning this afternoon