Coffs Coast cricketers ready to succeed in Sydney

Naomi McDonald was commanding at the crease for the Coffs Coast Chargers against the ACT Aces during the final of the Women's Plan B Regional Bash at the SCG last year.

The Coffs Coast Chargers will be following in the footsteps of Australia's best female cricketers when they walk out onto the historic North Sydney Oval this Monday.

The picturesque venue is considered the home of women's cricket and the Chargers will be making the trip south to fight for a place in the Regional Bash grand final.

The side faces the Northern Inland Bolters in the Sixers Conference final, with the winner securing a chance to play under lights in the main event on the same day.

Chargers captain Kate Jackson is excited for the opportunity to play in the finals again this year and is confident they can succeed.

"We have a great group of young girls getting involved in the game which is great for the North Coast," she said.

"We have a good strong side and we will give it our best shot."

The Chargers won the inaugural NSW Women's Regional Bash final last year, downing the ACT Aces at the SCG.

A grand final rematch is still possible with the Aces taking on the Orana Outlaws in the Thunder Conference final.

The Coffs Coast Chargers celebrate a win against ACT Aces in the final during the Women's Plan B Regional Bash at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year.

In the men's division at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Newcastle Blasters meet Lake Mac Attack in the first preliminary final - the Sixers Conference Final - while Orana Outlaws clash with ACT Aces in the Thunder Conference Final.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our women's Regional Bash finalists a chance to follow in the footsteps of International and WBBL stars and play at the home of women's cricket, North Sydney Oval," Cricket NSW General Manager of Community Cricket, Ivan Spyrdz, said.

It will be the first time both the men and women's finals will be played on the same day.