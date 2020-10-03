Coffs Coast festival gets down to business

Courtney Tune of Alt Collective will be presenting a session on how new businesses can strategically prospect for new clients. Photo: Leah Moore / Moores Photography

IN UNCERTAIN economic times, a festival dedicated to helping small businesses succeed could be just the ticket.

The Coffs Coast Small Business Festival is set to kick off on October 20 and features a huge line-up of experts and local business folk sharing stories about strategies for success.

Coffs Harbour City Council’s 6 degrees team has partnered with the local Chambers of Commerce – Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, and Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches – to curate and provide a selection of valuable and practical workshops and talks for Coffs Coast small business owners and community organisations.

The program reflects the ‘burning issues’ identified in a recent poll of local businesses and people will be able to watch up to 16 sessions online or attend in person at Sawtell Success Hubs, C.ex Stadium and Woolgoolga 6 Degrees.

Covering a variety of topics such as navigating social media and building your online presence, using data to project future growth and prospecting for clients strategically, there is definitely something for everyone.

Kerry Grace of Evolve, will be presenting a series of workshops for community organisations.

The event coincides with NSW Small Business Month which aims to inspire, upskill and bring the local business community together.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said there were hundreds of events being held across the state.

“The program this year is designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of drought, bushfires, floods and COVID-19,” Mr Singh said.

“While the majority of the activities and events will be online this year, the range remains innovative and diverse, with topics including how to leverage social media and how to get your brand online.”

This year, both councils and local business chambers were able to apply for NSW Government grants to host events, with up to $640,000 in funding available for COVID-Safe activities and events.

All sessions run between October 20 – 23 and are free, though there is a limited capacity for those wanting to attend in-person. For more information visit the 6 Degrees Co website.