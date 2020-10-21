Coffs Coast ready to charge into T20 action
THE Coffs Coast Chargers have released their squad for the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Plan B Regional Bash in Port Macquarie this Sunday.
The Chargers have reached the semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground the past two years, but come up against a Northern Rivers Rock side who tasted finals action on the hallowed turf the two years previous, including runners up in 2016-17.
The winner of the 10am clash at Wayne Richards Park will shift to Oxley Oval for a 2pm date with the winner of Macquarie Coast Stingers and Newcastle Blasters.
Captain Richie Gallichan comes into the side with an ideal form line, unbeaten in successful run chases for all three of Sawtell’s twenty20 victories to open the North Coast Premier League on the weekend.
Gallichan said the restructure of the competition draw to include three twenty20 fixtures at the start of the season provided an important opportunity for the zone’s best players to brush up on the shorter format ahead of the representative tournament.
“The twenty20s at the start was an excellent concept and it makes perfect sense because the we have got to go away to Port Macquarie next weekend,” Gallichan said.
COFFS COAST CHARGERS: Richie Gallichan (c), Luke Cox, Cal McKiernan, Ben McMahon, Alex Baldwin, Trent Mitchell, Peter Gallichan, Eli Fahey, Ian Slapp, Tyh Murphy, Hayden McMahon, Blake Austin, Jack Horseman.