A blaze is burning at Upper Corindi. File photo
News

Coffs firefighters assist with Upper Corindi fire

31st Jul 2018 3:41 PM
COFFS HARBOUR firefighters have been called in to help fight a blaze at Upper Corindi this afternoon.

Members of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid North Coast are assisting their Clarence Valley colleagues to control the blaze which is burning on private property on Red Range Rd.

According to district officer Jason Booth, the first fire trucks arrived at the scene just after 7am on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

The fire has burnt out approximately three hectares.

Across the region landholders have been burning off in preparation for the coming season but the RFS has warned that heavy fines apply for the unsafe use of fire, or if a fire escapes.

Landholders who fail to notify fire fighters and neighbours face fines of up to $5,500 and/or 12 months jail while escaped fires attract penalties of up to $110,000 and/or five years prison.

fire rfs
Coffs Coast Advocate

