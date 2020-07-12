Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour-based trainer Paul Smith. Picture by Trevor Veale
Coffs Harbour-based trainer Paul Smith. Picture by Trevor Veale
Horses

Coffs, Grafton trainers take early winnings on Maclean Cup Day

Geoff Newling, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Smith celebrated his 11th win of the Northern Rivers Racing Association season when Bella Broadway won on debut at Grafton Sunday.

The Coffs Harbour trainer moved into the top 10 of NRRA trainers when his daughter of Shouting To Win fought off Daniel Want’s Rock Odyssey to win the $22,000 Andrew Tom Builder P/L Maiden Handicap (1100m).

The three-year-old filly had finished fourth in a trial at Grafton in her major lead-up to Sunday’s race debut.

She also gave Coffs jockey Jon Grisedale his 20th win of the NRRA season boosting him to equal fifth on the NRRA jockey’s premiership with Andrew Mallyon and Luke Rolls.

Earlier in the day Inverell trainer Mark Stewart won with three-year-old gelding Fortnite while Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt claimed his 20th win of the NRRA season when Onset won the opening race of the Maclean Cup meeting.

Onset, a five-year-old daughter of Reset, was having her 41st start and won just her second race when Brooke Stower piloted her to victory in the $22,000 Stephenson Partners Handicap (3120m).

Leah Kilner then won her 20th race of the NRRA season when Inverell gelding Fortnite was a narrow winner from Tony Newing’s In Fiore in the $22,000 LJ Hooker Maclean Benchmark 58 Handicap (1100m).

He also survived a protest to exact a second career win at his 11th start.

Leah Kilner trails Emily Atkinson by just two wins in the race for the NRRA apprentices premiership.

dwayne schmidt july carnival 2020 maclean cup day paul smith
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs galloper looking to clinch back-to-back Maclean Cups

        premium_icon Coffs galloper looking to clinch back-to-back Maclean Cups

        Horses The wet track warrior could have favourable conditions in the closing feature at Grafton

        Dunn ready to back up Rosehill win with Maclean Cup

        premium_icon Dunn ready to back up Rosehill win with Maclean Cup

        Horses Murwillumbah trainer regains confidence ahead of Sunday’s finale major at...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Famous prank a pillar for faith

        premium_icon SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Famous prank a pillar for faith

        Religion & Spirituality The modern way seems to be to accept that everyone is entitled to an opinion and...

        Farewell to the gentleman of Lawrence

        premium_icon Farewell to the gentleman of Lawrence

        Feature Three generations of Brein Bancroft’s family sharing their memories