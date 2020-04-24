Coffs Harbour to Brisbane flights set to resume

Fly Corporate will resume its regional airline flights from Coffs Harbour to Brisbane on Monday, May 4.

THE Federal Government's aviation industry assistance package has helped to return two weekly flights to Sydney and now two return services will resume between Coffs Harbour and Brisbane.

Fly Corporate has this afternoon announced it has entered into a grant agreement with the Federal Government to provide a minimum weekly schedule from Monday, May 4 to the regional airports it serviced prior to the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic.

The company usually operates six return flights between Coffs Harbour and Brisbane, but under a revised timetable in times of Covid-19 lockdown the company will now offer two weekly flights.

The grant is provided under the Covid-19 Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program announced by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on March 28.

Mr McCormack explained the program was established to secure affordable access for passengers, who need to travel.

He said the assistance fund is aimed to support the movement of essential freight such as critical medicine and personal protective equipment.

Fly Corporate CEO Andrew Major praised the Federal Government for its support.

"We are very pleased regional communities can retain these vital air links," Mr Major said.

"This program provides critical connectivity at a key time for regional Australia and positions regional airlines to rebuild their scheduled services to pre-pandemic levels upon resolution of the current crisis.

"We have undertaken a thorough review of our procedures to ensure that appropriate travel health measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for our passengers."

Flights to Brisbane are now open for bookings.

Fly Corporate's fleet comprises 34-seater Saab 340B Plus and 19-seater Metro 23 turbo-prop aircraft.

The company is owned by Corporate Air, which was established in 1972 and is one of the longest established air charter and aviation service providers based in eastern and southern Australia.

The Federal Government aviation assistance package has also helped to retain two return services between Coffs Harbour and Sydney with Qantas.