Coffs Harbour Coastal MTB Series opener postponed

Action from the 2017 Trailstar Woolgoolga Enduro mountainbike bike event. MTB riders on the Coffs Coast have had a tough week.

AVID cyclists were left disappointed on Saturday as the opening round of the Coastal MountainBike Series was pushed back once again.

Set to be officially opened at the Cows With Guns trails south of Coffs Harbour, the inaugural event was postponed at the last minute by organisers, White Lightning Events.

While a heavy downpour continues to batter the north coast region, rain was not the cause of postponement, with organisers attributing the late change to a “family emergency”.

“Due to a family emergency we will be unable to run the event this weekend. The event will be postponed and moved to the last round,” organisers said on the White Lightning Events Facbook page.

Two events were set to take place across the region over Saturday and Sunday, with the NSW North Coast Enduro Series also set to start, but organisers were left with no choice in these uncertain times.

“Both events (are postponed), we need to travel to Wollongong for family,” they said.

While a tough call, Coffs Coast mountain bike enthusiast Mark Winter wasn’t going to let a postponed event prevent him and his fellow cyclists from hitting the trails, advocating a Pine Creek Social Ride at 1pm on Sunday.

“No racing at Pine Creek this weekend? We’re mountain bikers damn it,” Winter said.

“Might be a bit wet for a Full Monty (combined Sawmill and Cows loop) but we were going to race, and the trail boss and race director said crack on.

“A dirty monty then. It’ll be damp, it’ll be dirty, you’ll need intermediate bike skills or better to ride wet and technical trails and cross the creek, the loop is about 25km but the pace will be moderate.

“All welcome, however as this is a club event, you will be required to have MTBA membership, purchase a day permit online from MTBA ($10 for adults, $7 juniors), or sign a waiver.”

Winter said safety regulations will still be practised at the last-minute event.

“COVID restrictions and controls will be in place. You must also RSVP if you would like to attend so we can manage numbers. We will also preview the course for the upcoming club race at Cows. 1pm at the Sawmill car park,” he said.

“Our thoughts go out to the team from White Lightning.”

The Coffs Harbour event joins Macleay Valley and Great Lakes events postponed to a later date in the year as COVID-19 continues to interrupt events on the sporting calendar.

What was originally set to be round 7 of the series at Nambucca’s Jacks Ridge now looks to be the opening round on September 13 before scheduled events at Jollynose near Wauchope, and Bom Bom Forest near Grafton in the following weeks.

While cross country and enduro riders will have to wait their turn, downhill riders are set to hit the tracks at Mount Coramba on August 23 for the annual Because We Can DH event.