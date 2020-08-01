Menu
Coffs Cup day, the coffs cup trophy. 01 AUG 2019
Horses

Coffs Harbour flooded with Cup Day nominations

Geoff Newling, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Aug 2020 2:00 PM
COFFS Harbour Racing Club has been engulfed by a flood of nominations for Thursday's huge Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup meeting.

The CHRC received 214 nominations for its eight race cup meeting on Friday, including 31 for the $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m).

The $40,000 Country Maiden Showcase Plate (1300m) garnered 41 nominations, while the $30,000 Class 3 Showcase Handicap (1200m) also finished with 34 nominations.

The three $50,000 races - the Daniel Baker Showcase Sprint (1200m), the Ken Howard Showcase Cup (2000m) and Country Magic Merv Mercer Showcase Mile Class 2 Handicap (1600m) snared 25, 20 and 20 respectively.

It all leads into a magical day for the club highlighted by a Coffs Cup, with a wide range of metro and local trained horses.

"It's Carlton Draught's 21st year of sponsoring the Cup," CHRC Racing and General Manager Tim Saladine said.

"They have been very loyal to us. It's been very lucky for the club to have such good sponsors over such a long period."

The club dispenses almost $450,000 in prizemoney on Tuesday, making it an enormous day.

The feature race, the $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) is full of talented milers as well.

Kristen Buchanan-trained Jazzland was the winner of the South Grafton Cup, piloted by Koby Jennings during South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
There are five last-start winners nominated too - Celtic Love (Marc Conners), Jazzland (Kristen Buchanan), Saxton Rock (Matthew Dunn), The Kingdom (Les Kelly) and Tis Toby (Cathy Chapman).

Jazzland won the recent South Grafton Cup for his Wyong trainer. She quinellaed the South Grafton Cup with Brazen a good second to his stablemate and he is also among the noms for the Coffs Cup too.

The big metro stables have a number of nominations with the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott Randwick combine entering both Rapido Chaparro and Taikomochi.

Rosehill based Richard and Michael Freedman also have a pair of nominations in the shape of Mushaireb and Zaunkonig while Warwick Farm-based Mark Newnham has nominated lightly raced Academy.

After some early trouble in the barriers before the race started, Michael Costa trained Reus stormed home late to take out the $80,000 Tursa Grafton Guineas (1600m).
Gold Coast-based Michael Costa has also nominated a pair of Cup hopefuls - Grafton Guineas winner Reus and La Pulga - while Eagle Farm-based Chris Munce has entered Lucky Jackson.

Newcastle's outstanding trainer, Kris Lees, hopes to kickstart a new season at Coffs well after nominating Articus and Top Prospect as well in a race where there are also a number of local entries.

Coffs Harbour trainers Warren Gavenlock (Ambitious Prince), Jim Jarvis (Evopex), Brett Dodson (Sawtell) and Donna Grisedale (Spooky Wooky) are also represented in a race they would all dearly love to win.

Warren Gavenlock's gelding Plonka is headed to the Country Championships at Royal Randwick in April after a career defining win at the northern Qualifier at Grafton earlier in the season.
Warren Gavenlock has also nominated Ambitious Prince in not only the Coffs Harbour Cup but the $50,000 Ken Howard Showcase Cup (2000m).

The CHRC normally hosts around 5000 people on regular cup days, but with the pandemic this year they are able to accommodate a quarter of that number under the health protocols.

"We'll be extremely happy with 800," Saladine said.

"But people must still register."

Weights for Thursday's cup meeting should be declared by 4pm Monday with acceptances due by 9am Tuesday.

coffs harbour cup coffs harbour racing club nominations
Coffs Coast Advocate

