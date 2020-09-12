Coffs Harbour win paramount for Grafton’s Parramore

Trainer Andrew Parramore talks to Sky Racing after a win in the Race 1 Chinese New Year Benchmark 58 Handicap with Steppin' Up during a race meet at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

GRAFTON trainer Andrew Parramore hopes to end a frustrating run of minor placings in recent weeks when he sends three good chances to Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Parramore’s last 14 runners have yielded one winner and seven minor placings, including a couple of narrow defeats.

“I’ve only got five or six in work at the moment and the team has been going well, but I’ve just had the one winner recently but four seconds from about my past 11 or so runners, so it’d be nice to get back into the winner’s stall again,” Parramore said.

Parramore will have three runners at the seven-race meeting – Canexcell in the C, G & E Maiden Hcp (1315m), Bozeman in the Benchmark 66 Hcp (1415m), and La Roca in the F & M Maiden Hcp (1315m).

He expects all three to run well, although both Canexcell and Bozeman have drawn out a little awkwardly in their races. La Roca drew ideally in gate three for her assignment.

Canexcell made his debut with a good second to Swanston over 1010m at Ballina on July 23, then was just beaten by Spirit Of Vain in a Lismore Maiden over 1110m at his latest start on August 24.

He was scratched from a 1000m Maiden at Ballina on Thursday after drawing gate 14 but also drew the outside gate in Sunday’s nine-horse field at Coffs Harbour.

“I scratched him from Ballina on Thursday after he drew gate 14, but as it turned out the track may have been a bit too soft for him anyway,” Parramore said.

“I’ve had to scratch him a couple of times recently because he’s drawn wide, and he’s got another sticky gate on Sunday, but he has to run somewhere.

“Both of his runs have been pretty good and I don’t think he’ll have any problem stepping up to the 1315m on Sunday.

“If he wins on Sunday he’ll probably go straight to the paddock – if not, he’ll go for a 1200m Maiden at the Lismore Cup meeting at the end of the month (September 24).”

Three-year-old filly La Roca made an encouraging race debut at Grafton on August 31, running into second behind the impressive winner Managua in a Maiden over 1206m when she drew out wide.

“She went a bit better than I thought she would as she had been doing a few things wrong in several jumpouts leading into her Grafton run,” said the trainer. “But she didn’t much wrong at all and the winner (Managua) might be a handy galloper, so hopefully my filly can go one better on Sunday.”

Last-start winner Bozeman runs at Coffs Harbour on Sunday after being balloted out of Saturday’s TAB Highway (1400m) at Rosehill.

The five-year-old is coming off an easy 2-length win as an odds-on favourite in a Benchmark 58 over (1206m) at Grafton on August 17.

He had a total ‘forgive run’ at his previous run at Coffs Harbour on August 6, when he finished 12th of 14 as a well-backed $4.00 second favourite after racing very wide throughout from his outside gate.

“He’s a horse who’s always had foot problems, so missing the trip to Sydney for Saturday’s TAB Highway may not have been a bad thing,” Parramore said.

“He’s racing pretty well and I expect him to race well again stepping up to the 1415m on Sunday.”