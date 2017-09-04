Coffs on Dragons and Rabbitohs' radar for Charity Shield

The next edition of the Charity Shield pre-season match played between South Sydney and St George Illawarra could be headed to Coffs Harbour.

SOUTH Sydney's close links to Coffs Harbour could result in the NRL's biggest pre-season match coming to our part of the world.

The traditional annaul Charity Shield match between South Sydney and St George/Illawarra has always been played in Sydney but The Daily Telegraph reveals both clubs have discussed taking the 2018 match to the country with Coffs Harbour's name being thrown into the mix.

South Sydney have had a god relationship with Coffs Harbour in the past, holding pre-season camps here, playing trial games at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium as well as being at the forefront of the Rabbitohs' community program Souths Cares.

At this early stage both Mudgee and Tamworth are considered the leading contenders to host the match if it taken away from Sydney but Coffs Harbour, Dubbo and Mudgeee are considered genuine options for both clubs and the NRL to look at.

Former Coffs Coast Advocate sports journalist Nick Walshaw, who now writes for The Daily Telegraph, reported that the idea of moving league's most famous pre-season contest next February is already well advanced and that the match would be a popular choice for country fans.

"Apart from being a genuine pre-season contest, and usually the last hitout for both teams before the regular season, the number of people supporting the Dragons and Bunnies in regional NSW is huge," Walshaw wrote.