Coffs one of first districts to give police new powers

Police allege that two men arrested at a Korora property in November last year are believed to be part of a Vietnamese crime syndicate.

The Coffs Clarence Police District is one of three in the State to trial a new scheme giving police greater powers when investigating drug supply.

The NSW Government has passed the Drug Supply Prohibition Order Pilot Scheme Bill 2020.

It gives police new powers to search convicted drug dealers and manufacturers; as well as their properties.

The Bill delivers on an election commitment for a two-year pilot of a Drug Supply Prohibition Order (DSPO) scheme.

It will be piloted in Bankstown Police Area Command, and the Orana Mid-West, Hunter Valley and Coffs Clarence Police Districts.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the local community welcomes the introduction of the trial.

"Our community will be one of the first in the State to benefit from these increased police powers," Mr Singh said.

"These laws will put those who wish to disregard the safety of our community on notice and allow police to disrupt their organisations."

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said that the Drug Supply Prohibition Orders will help the NSW Police thwart organised criminal gangs from profiteering through the large-scale manufacture and supply of illegal drugs in NSW.

In November last year an alleged crime gang was uncovered operating in Korora.

Police seized 1,026 cannabis plants as well as 62kg of cannabis head from the property, estimated to be worth around $3-million.

It was a highly-sophisticated and discreet set up, with the plants being discovered inside a number of hot houses or 'igloos' fixed with elaborate irrigation and artificial lighting systems.

Ice use is a growing concern for Coffs/Clarence Police.

"The NSW Government is committed to community safety, and I want convicted drug dealers and organised criminal networks who target the most vulnerable in our State to know that they have nowhere to hide if they are dealing drugs," Mr Elliott said.

"The new DSPO scheme, coupled with the 1,500 additional police that this Government is delivering, will ensure our police have the resources and powers they need to prevent, detect and combat drug crime across our communities."

A court issued DSPO will give police the power to search the homes, vehicles and person of convicted drug dealers at any time without multiple court warrants, if police have reasonable grounds to suspect that there is evidence of drug-related crime.

An application for an order may be made in relation to any person convicted of a serious drug offence, such as supply or manufacture of an indictable quantity, in the past ten years.

The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research will conduct an evaluation at the conclusion of the pilot.